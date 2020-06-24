Reaching multicultural communities with the public health message

Health Minister Hunt also says this recent increase in cases and clusters isn't the so-called 'second wave' of coronavirus but if it gets out of hand it does have potential.





There are multiple COVID-19 hotspots in Victoria

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the state is expanding its coronavirus testing regime by providing more pop up clinics and roving testing facilities in the hotspot areas.

Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen has expressed concerns that singling out certain groups could lead to increased coronavirus-related racism.







'There are over 60 languages which have had information provided on the government's website on health.gov.au or australia.gov.au .. we are particularly going through SBS ' says Minister Hunt





