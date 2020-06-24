SBS Filipino

Reaching multicultural communities with the public health message

Premier Daniel Andrews says state teams are working hard to overcome any language barriers to ensure the public is informed of the risks. i Source: AAP

Published 24 June 2020 at 5:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Abby Dinham, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has told SBS he is keen for the coronavirus public health messaging to reach Australians from multicultural communities.

Health Minister Hunt also says this recent increase in cases and clusters isn't the so-called 'second wave' of coronavirus  but if it gets out of hand it does have potential. 

  • There are multiple COVID-19 hotspots in Victoria
  • Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the state is expanding its coronavirus testing regime by providing more pop up clinics and roving testing facilities in the hotspot areas.
  • Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen has expressed concerns that singling out certain groups could lead to increased coronavirus-related racism. 
 

'There are over 60 languages which have had information provided on the government's website on health.gov.au or australia.gov.au .. we are particularly going through 
' says Minister Hunt

