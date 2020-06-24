Reaching multicultural communities with the public health message

Health Minister Hunt also says this recent increase in cases and clusters isn't the so-called 'second wave' of coronavirus but if it gets out of hand it does have potential.
highlights
- There are multiple COVID-19 hotspots in Victoria
- Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the state is expanding its coronavirus testing regime by providing more pop up clinics and roving testing facilities in the hotspot areas.
- Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen has expressed concerns that singling out certain groups could lead to increased coronavirus-related racism.
'There are over 60 languages which have had information provided on the government's website on health.gov.au or australia.gov.au .. we are particularly going through ' says Minister Hunt
