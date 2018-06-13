Rebuilding Marawi, rediscovering the art of weaving

SBS Filipino

Salika Maguindanao-Samad

Salika is rebuilding not just a business but traditional weaving in their community Source: Supplied

Published 13 June 2018 at 3:25pm, updated 13 June 2018 at 3:52pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
'what really pushed us to see this through...we want to show the entire world that we are not just victims, we are survivors and this is a beautiful part of our culture' Salika Maguindanao-Samad, Co-Founder, The Maranao Collectibles

They left their business and home a year ago, thinking that they can return back in a day or two. Salika lost everything, their printing business and their home, located in ground zero in Marawi City. She has not returned back home, she is not ready. Instead, Salika found a way to move forward with the help of her fellow Maranaos, using the long lost art to weaving. Their first big project was the medals for the recently concluded Ironman Competition in Manila.

 

Ironman 2018
Everyone helped out to make sure that they complete the Ironman order in time Source: Supplied
Maranao Collectibles
Team effort Source: Supplied
Maranao Collectibles
rediscovering the art of weaving Source: Supplied
Maranao Collectibles
social enterprise that hopes to revive traditional weaving Source: Supplied


