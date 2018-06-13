Rebuilding Marawi, rediscovering the art of weaving

They left their business and home a year ago, thinking that they can return back in a day or two. Salika lost everything, their printing business and their home, located in ground zero in Marawi City. She has not returned back home, she is not ready. Instead, Salika found a way to move forward with the help of her fellow Maranaos, using the long lost art to weaving. Their first big project was the medals for the recently concluded Ironman Competition in Manila.









