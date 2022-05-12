Recent migrants paid less than they were a decade ago

Highlights
- New research from the Grattan Institute says roughly half of migrants to Australia are tertiary educated when they arrive
- Roughly one in five in the Australian workforce is a migrant with either a permanent or temporary visa.
- Many make a living in the hospitality industry, with migrants making up 40 percent of the sector’s workforce.
Many migrants arrive with higher levels of education and experience.
