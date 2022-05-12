SBS Filipino

Recent migrants paid less than they were a decade ago

SBS Filipino

migrant wages, filipino news, temporary and permanent visas

A new guidebook by the Grattan Institute shows recent migrants are getting paid less today than they were a decade ago Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2022 at 3:53pm, updated 13 May 2022 at 11:31am
By Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A new guidebook published by the Grattan Institute shows recent migrants are getting paid less today than they were a decade ago.

Published 12 May 2022 at 3:53pm, updated 13 May 2022 at 11:31am
By Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • New research from the Grattan Institute says roughly half of migrants to Australia are tertiary educated when they arrive
  • Roughly one in five in the Australian workforce is a migrant with either a permanent or temporary visa.
  • Many make a living in the hospitality industry, with migrants making up 40 percent of the sector’s workforce.
Many migrants arrive with higher levels of education and experience. 

 

Advertisement
 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 



Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget