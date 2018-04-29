SBS Filipino

Reclaiming beauty through hair extensions

Lexxy Love with her client Suzie (image source: Lexxy Love)

Lexxy Love with her client Suzie Source: Lexxy Love

Published 29 April 2018 at 12:41pm, updated 29 April 2018 at 12:51pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

In the ever changing times and with the help of technology, hair loss problem is not a biggie. Today on SBS Filipino, Hair loss specialist Lexxy Love tells us the common causes and solutions for hair loss.

