'Recycle and save': Halloween can still be all fun

Highlights You don't have to spend big bucks just so you can have fun on Halloween.

Be creative with your decorations. Recycle. You can do homemade foods too.

For Sheila Raptis, what's most important is giving treats to children during the October 31 festivity.

Sheila Cantero Raptis' memories of Halloween is all about fun. And now that's already a grandma, she aims to pass it on not just to her kids but to her grandchildren too.





"I really enjoyed Halloween when I was young and me doing the decorations was just developed, along the way, especially when you visit places like in America where it is a big thing," says the current president of Filipino Sports Arts and Recreational Club (FILSPARC).











Advertisement













'Most of the time, my main decorations are made out of pumpkin, or witch of cauldron, broomsticks, or witch of legs, spiders, cobwebs.' Source: Sheila Raptis





Be creative

Every year for the past 15 years, on October 31, Sheila has been busy decorating and preparing for Halloween. But it doesn't have to be an expensive celebration.





"My decorating skills was just evolving. And I really appreciate using recycled materials. You don't have to spend a lot of money for decorations especially if you are low on budget," says the Sydney mum.





At a very young age, Sheila has always been creative.











During Halloween, she would prepare not-so-scary decors.





"I don't want so much bloody stuff for my son and for our guests at home, so I just do it mild and not scary."





"Most of the time, my main decorations are made out of pumpkin, or witch of cauldron, witch of broom. I also use witch of legs, spiders, cobwebs, skulls."





Sheila's homemade Halloween treats for family and friends in one of their October 31 celebrations. Source: Sheila Raptis





Just have fun

"Halloween is one of the highlights of our younger years especially for me. I grew up enjoying Halloween. So now I want to pass it on to my children and my grandchildren too," says the mother-of-three and a first-time grandma.





"When I was young, I really enjoyed it. I had a lot of experience joining Halloween costume competitions and trick-or-treating."





For Sheila, you can be creative with your food and snacks too. "You can cook homemade or just bake."





"For example, sago't gulaman , it's black right, so I call it witches' brew but taste yummy. Then I would make a hand-shaped ice then put it in the middle of the container so it will look a bit scary."





"My aim is to give a surprise element for the kids, so it will just be all fun."





"I also find delight in giving kids their trick-or-treat."





Halloween (" hallow " is an Old English word for saint) or All Hallows' Eve (Hallowe'en), is part of the three days that Christians around the world observe to mark the Triduum of All Hallows since the 8th century AD.





All Hallows' Eve, All Saints' Day (All Hallows') and All Soul's Day is being remembered every October 31 to November 2. It is the time people remember all the dead including martyrs and the saints.





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO















