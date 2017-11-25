SBS Filipino

Refugee advocate awarded top business prize

SBS Filipino

Violet Roumeliotis

Violet Roumeliotis accepts her award Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2017 at 12:35pm, updated 25 November 2017 at 12:47pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A refugee advocate has been awarded a top business prize for her work helping new arrivals get jobs and resettle in Australia. Image: Violet Roumeliotis accepts her award (SBS)

Published 25 November 2017 at 12:35pm, updated 25 November 2017 at 12:47pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The winner was announced at the Telstra Business Woman of the Year annual ceremony.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul