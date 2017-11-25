Refugee advocate awarded top business prize

The winner was announced at the Telstra Business Woman of the Year annual ceremony.
Violet Roumeliotis accepts her award Source: SBS
Published 25 November 2017 at 12:35pm, updated 25 November 2017 at 12:47pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A refugee advocate has been awarded a top business prize for her work helping new arrivals get jobs and resettle in Australia. Image: Violet Roumeliotis accepts her award (SBS)
Published 25 November 2017 at 12:35pm, updated 25 November 2017 at 12:47pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share