SBS Filipino

Refugee lawyers say Government is wrong over Medevac court cases

SBS Filipino

The barren and bankrupt island of Nauru

The barren and bankrupt island state of Nauru Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2019 at 1:27pm, updated 3 September 2019 at 1:31pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Refugee lawyers say the federal government is trying to deflect attention away from the plight of people on Nauru and Manus Island by continuing to campaign against the Medevac laws.

Published 3 September 2019 at 1:27pm, updated 3 September 2019 at 1:31pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom