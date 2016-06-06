SBS Filipino

Refugee team to debut at Rio Olympics

Fireworks behind the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Fireworks behind the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Source: AAP

Published 6 June 2016 at 10:56am, updated 6 June 2016 at 11:05am
By Sonja Heydeman
Available in other languages

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a Refugee Olympic team for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Image: Fireworks behind the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AAP)

Source: SBS
The I-O-C says the ten athletes will act as a symbol of hope for refugees worldwide and bring global attention to the magnitude of the refugee crisis.

