Refugees, elderly, likely most affected by citizenship changes

Published 21 April 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 5:59pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

People and communities around Australia are trying to come to terms with changes to Australia's citizenship requirements, with many now facing a much longer wait for citizenship than they were expecting. Advocates are warning that refugees and elderly migrants in particular will struggle with a more challenging English-language test.

