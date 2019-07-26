SBS Filipino

Reimposition of death penalty draws mixed reaction from Senate and Congress

SBS Filipino

Demonstrations in Quezon to oppose the revival of the death penalty by the Philippine Congress

Demonstrations in Quezon to oppose the revival of the death penalty by the Philippine Congress Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 July 2019 at 11:14am, updated 26 July 2019 at 11:40am
By Shirley escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The reimposition of death penalty for "heinous crimes related to illegal drugs and plunder as mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte in his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Monday drew a mixed reaction from Senate and Congress.

Published 26 July 2019 at 11:14am, updated 26 July 2019 at 11:40am
By Shirley escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Death penalty was outlawed in 1987, reinstated 6 years after and then abolished on 2006.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom