Reimposition of death penalty draws mixed reaction from Senate and Congress

Death penalty was outlawed in 1987, reinstated 6 years after and then abolished on 2006.
Demonstrations in Quezon to oppose the revival of the death penalty by the Philippine Congress Source: AAP
Published 26 July 2019 at 11:14am, updated 26 July 2019 at 11:40am
By Shirley escalante
The reimposition of death penalty for "heinous crimes related to illegal drugs and plunder as mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte in his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Monday drew a mixed reaction from Senate and Congress.
