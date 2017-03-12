Reinvigorating engagement with local art

As changes in the art world continue to happen such as the dwindling attendance at commercial galleries triggered by the 2008 economic recession, Art Month Sydney aims to reinvigorate engagement with the art scene and bring attention to the creative engine that is Sydney so says Barry Keldoulis, Artistic Director of Art Month Sydney.











Art Month Sydney is a month-long celebration of the local art scene with a program including artists studio visits, exhibitions, workshops, tours, panel discussions, artist talks and precinct nights.











Barry Keldoulis is the CEO and Fair Director of Art Fairs Australia and CEO and Director of Sydney Contemporary.











For more information visit, http://www.artmonthsydney.com.au.









