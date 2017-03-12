SBS Filipino

Reinvigorating engagement with local art

SBS Filipino

Barry Keldoulis

Barry Keldoulis Source: J. Atienza

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 12 March 2017 at 4:38pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sydney's local art scene functions in a creative ecosystem that is continuously changing. Image: Barry Keldoulis (J. Atienza)

Published 12 March 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 12 March 2017 at 4:38pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As changes in the art world continue to happen such as the dwindling attendance at commercial galleries triggered by the 2008 economic recession, Art Month Sydney aims to reinvigorate engagement with the art scene and bring attention to the creative engine that is Sydney so says Barry Keldoulis, Artistic Director of Art Month Sydney.

 

Art Month Sydney is a month-long celebration of the local art scene with a program including artists studio visits, exhibitions, workshops, tours, panel discussions, artist talks and precinct nights.

 

Barry Keldoulis is the CEO and Fair Director of Art Fairs Australia and CEO and Director of Sydney Contemporary.

 

For more information visit, http://www.artmonthsydney.com.au.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul