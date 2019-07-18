Relatives of 38 Australians killed in MH17 bombing, offer flowers for their dead

Sunflowers at the MH17 National Museum in the Netherlands Source: AAP
Published 18 July 2019 at 11:36am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:35pm
By Abbie O'Brien, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's been five years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing all of the 298 people on board, including 38 Australians. In June, the Dutch-led international investigation team charged four suspects over the disaster, in a move supported by Australia.
Published 18 July 2019 at 11:36am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:35pm
By Abbie O'Brien, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share