SBS Filipino

Religion, not Race, Main Source of Negativity on Asylum Seekers

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_487079.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2016 at 8:56am
By Will Higginbotham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Religious intolerance or racism?A new study out of Melbourne suggests religious intolerance, not racism, is the main source of negative feelings towards asylum seekers in Australia. Image: A boat stopped from reaching Australia in 2013 (AAP)

Published 17 April 2016 at 8:56am
By Will Higginbotham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And it is leading to calls for Australian politicians and media outlets to bring more nuance and accuracy to their discussions around asylum seekers.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January