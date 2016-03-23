Remembering Senator Salonga

Published 23 March 2016 at 5:31pm, updated 25 March 2016 at 10:54am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In a memorial tribute for the late Senator Jovito Salonga held this weekend, members of the Filipino community in Sydney share their memory of how they had interacted in one way or the other with the Senator. Here is a recollection from Philippine Consulate General in Sydney Anne Jalandoon-Louis. Image: A photo of the late Senator Jovito Salonga (Supplied)
Published 23 March 2016 at 5:31pm, updated 25 March 2016 at 10:54am