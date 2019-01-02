SBS Filipino

Remembering the notable departures of 2018

SBS Filipino

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2019 at 12:54pm, updated 2 January 2019 at 12:57pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, was among the big names whose deaths were felt in 2018.

Published 2 January 2019 at 12:54pm, updated 2 January 2019 at 12:57pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom