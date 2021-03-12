Reminiscing Garden: A safe and happy place for people living with dementia

The community garden aims to give the Filipino, Tamil and Samoan Communities a space to create awareness on dementia.











It is important for people living with dementia to remain active and avoid social isolation

It is important for them to have a safe space to express their feelings and concerns with no judgement and discrimination

The garden is divided into two, with vegetables while succulents and flowers can be found in the other side







"The concept isn't focused on planting or gardening but to create a space where people can reminisce. Familiar plants such as sampaguita or jasmin that can help recreate or bring back happy memories," says Norminda Forteza from Australia Filipino Community Services (AFCS).





