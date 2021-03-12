SBS Filipino

Reminiscing Garden: A safe and happy place for people living with dementia

SBS Filipino

dementia, safe place, memory, Filipinos in Australia, Filipino News

The Reminiscing Garden is a made possible through the efforts of AFCS, Doveton Baptist Church in collaboration with the Samoan and Tamil Communities Source: supplied by Norminda Forteza

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2021 at 4:30pm, updated 16 March 2021 at 10:20am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A unique garden in Doveton aims to create a safe and happy space for people living with dementia.

Published 12 March 2021 at 4:30pm, updated 16 March 2021 at 10:20am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The community garden aims to give the Filipino, Tamil and Samoan Communities a space to create awareness on dementia.

 

Advertisement
Highlights 

  • It is important for people living with dementia to remain active and avoid social isolation
  • It is important for them to have a safe space to express their feelings and concerns with no judgement and discrimination 
  • The garden is divided into two, with vegetables while succulents and flowers can be found in the other side
 

"The concept isn't focused on planting or gardening but to create a space where people can reminisce. Familiar plants such as sampaguita or jasmin that can help recreate or bring back happy memories," says Norminda Forteza from Australia Filipino Community Services  (AFCS).

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Mini Mental State Testing sa wikang Filipino at iba pang dialects



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?