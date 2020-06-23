Remote learning poses a challenge for students in the Philippines

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of enrolees for school year 2020-2021 in the Philippines has reached over 13 million nationwide for kindergarten to Grade 12, including ALS and non-graded learners with disabilities.





According to Carlos Fernando of Department of Information and Communications Technology-Philippines, the education department would pursue alternative modes of education to provide learning opportunities for students without requiring them to come to school through blended and distance learning. Those may include the use of online, television, radio and printed materials.



