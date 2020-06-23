SBS Filipino

Remote learning poses a challenge for students in the Philippines

Published 23 June 2020 at 12:33pm, updated 24 June 2020 at 8:58am
Primary and secondary schools in the Philippines will resume in August but without in-person classes according to the Department of Education.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of enrolees for school year 2020-2021 in the Philippines has reached over 13 million nationwide for kindergarten to Grade 12, including ALS and non-graded learners with disabilities.

According to Carlos Fernando of Department of Information and Communications Technology-Philippines, the education department would pursue alternative modes of education to provide learning opportunities for students without requiring them to come to school through blended and distance learning. Those may include the use of online, television, radio and printed materials.

This poses a huge challenge in the country where many have no access to the internet or a computer. Teachers are concerned they will not be ready to switch to remote learning by August. 

