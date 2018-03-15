SBS Filipino

Renewed calls for migration cap amid population debate

An aerial image taken from a commercial airliner shows houses located in the South Australian city of Adelaide

File photo Adelaide Source: AAP

Published 15 March 2018 at 4:19pm, updated 15 March 2018 at 4:31pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
New South Wales opposition leader Luke Foley has become the latest politician to call for a review of Australia's migration policy. It comes amid increasing concern over Australia's population growth.

