Renewed calls to increase welfare benefits

Dole queue at Centrelink

Dole queue at Centrelink Source: Brotherhood of St Laurence

Published 15 October 2019 at 12:34pm, updated 16 October 2019 at 10:34am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are renewed calls to increase welfare benefits, with a Parliamentary inquiry raising concerns about the difficulty of living off the current payment system.

Available in other languages
