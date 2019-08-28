SBS Filipino

Report details plan to fix education decline by attracting high-achievers to teaching

file photo

A teacher reads a story to young students at The Glenleighden School in Brisbane Source: AAP

Published 28 August 2019 at 4:25pm, updated 28 August 2019 at 4:47pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Grattan Institute says more high-achieving students would be attracted to teaching, if the pay was higher. They’re also calling for new specialist teaching roles to be created to try and attract more people to the profession.

