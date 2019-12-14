Report: Landlords exploiting more than half of international students

Published 14 December 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Greg Dyett, Amy Hall
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
A study of international students living in shared housing has found more than half of them face illegal or poor living conditions, including overcrowding, sudden increases in rent and unfair evictions.
Researchers from the University of New South Wales and the University of Sydney surveyed more than 2-thousand-four-hundred-students