Report points to link between weight and kidney disease

site_197_Filipino_645080.JPG

Published 11 March 2017 at 10:06am
By Helen Isbister
Source: SBS
There's fresh evidence that Australia's growing obesity crisis could lead to a significant increase in chronic conditions, such as kidney disease. Image: An obese person (AAP)

A new report shows the dramatically higher risk of diagnosis faced by overweight people -- and has raised concerns about the health system's ability to cope.

