highlights The Committee for Economic Development of Australia [CEDA] says there is a skills mismatch

That mismatch happens, for example, if a qualified engineer works instead as an Uber driver.

A lack of work experience and access to local networks were common reasons

Accountants, civil engineers and chefs were among the least likely to find work in their profession.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories