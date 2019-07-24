SBS Filipino

Report reveals plight of underpaid workers

The National Union of Workers survey reveals most of the labor force are undocumented and paid cash in hand by third party contractors.

two thirds of farm workers are earning below the minimum wage according to a survey by NUW Source: SBS

Published 24 July 2019 at 3:08pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 3:15pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Two-thirds of farm workers are earning below the minimum wage, according to a report by the National Union of Workers.T he union is calling on the major supermarket chains to take more responsibility for exploited workers.

