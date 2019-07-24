Report reveals plight of underpaid workers

two thirds of farm workers are earning below the minimum wage according to a survey by NUW Source: SBS
Two-thirds of farm workers are earning below the minimum wage, according to a report by the National Union of Workers.T he union is calling on the major supermarket chains to take more responsibility for exploited workers.
