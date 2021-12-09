SBS Filipino

Report shows Australians are highly-stressed

HILDA Report, Australia, COVID-19, Household income

Even before the pandemic, Australians were feeling stressed (HILDA Report) Source: Getty Images

Published 9 December 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 10 December 2021 at 3:55pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A pre-pandemic snapshot of households has found Australians were already highly-stressed and facing a daily battle with their finances.

Highlights
  • Since the turn of the century, the annual Household Income and Labour Dynamics report (HILDA) has tracked the progress of more than 9,500 households
  • Those aged between 15 to 24 are the most likely to be stressed
  • The number of Australians smoking daily has declined and those drinking more than five days a week has also declined
The HILDA report card finding there's been and a slowdown in disposable income growth and no narrowing of the country's salary inequalities over the past 20 years.

