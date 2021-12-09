Report shows Australians are highly-stressed

Highlights Since the turn of the century, the annual Household Income and Labour Dynamics report (HILDA) has tracked the progress of more than 9,500 households

Those aged between 15 to 24 are the most likely to be stressed

The number of Australians smoking daily has declined and those drinking more than five days a week has also declined

The HILDA report card finding there's been and a slowdown in disposable income growth and no narrowing of the country's salary inequalities over the past 20 years.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am -11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories





Advertisement











