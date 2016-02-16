SBS Filipino

Research 'Brings New Hope' to Type-1-Diabetes Patients

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_473776.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2016 at 8:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Gareth Boreham, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Its hoped new research into type-1-diabetes could spell an end to patients' life-long need for daily needle treatment. Image: A patient pricks her skin to test sugar level ( AAP)

Published 17 February 2016 at 8:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Gareth Boreham, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scientists have identified a crucial hybrid peptide that could unlock the mystery of why the immune system kills insulin-producing cells.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January