Researchers seek genetic causes of depression

Published 5 April 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Brianna Roberts, Uma Rishi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Australian researchers have launched what they hope will be the world's biggest study of its kind into genetic causes of depression. Genetics are believed to make people susceptible to the condition, but the researchers want to identify the genes involved.
