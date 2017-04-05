SBS Filipino

Researchers seek genetic causes of depression

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_659536.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Brianna Roberts, Uma Rishi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian researchers have launched what they hope will be the world's biggest study of its kind into genetic causes of depression. Genetics are believed to make people susceptible to the condition, but the researchers want to identify the genes involved.

Published 5 April 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Brianna Roberts, Uma Rishi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul