Reserve Bank drops interest rates to a record low

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 4 March 2020 at 12:59pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Australia now has record low interest rates after the Reserve Bank decided to drop the cash rate to just 0.5 of a per cent. The central bank's decision comes on a day when there are warnings the economic fallout from coronavirus could push some countries into recession.

