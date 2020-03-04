Reserve Bank drops interest rates to a record low

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2020 at 12:59pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia now has record low interest rates after the Reserve Bank decided to drop the cash rate to just 0.5 of a per cent. The central bank's decision comes on a day when there are warnings the economic fallout from coronavirus could push some countries into recession.
Available in other languages
