SBS Filipino

Respect prevents violence against women

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_648551.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After a successful year-long campaign of "Violence against women, let's stop it at the start", a video-ad that has so far been viewed by more than 38 million people across the globe, the government has launched the second-part with the same message "Not all disrespect towards women results in violence. But all violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour." Image: Cathie Kennedy, Director, department of Social Services (SBS )

Published 17 March 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Watch the video-ad here.




Kathy O’ Donoghue
Kathy O’ Donoghue, executive director Kantar TNS Social Research (SBS) Source: SBS


Pallavi Sinha, lawyer
Pallavi Sinha, lawyer (SBS) Source: SBS


Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul