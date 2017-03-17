Respect prevents violence against women

Published 17 March 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After a successful year-long campaign of "Violence against women, let's stop it at the start", a video-ad that has so far been viewed by more than 38 million people across the globe, the government has launched the second-part with the same message "Not all disrespect towards women results in violence. But all violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour." Image: Cathie Kennedy, Director, department of Social Services (SBS )
Published 17 March 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Watch the video-ad here.
Kathy O’ Donoghue, executive director Kantar TNS Social Research (SBS) Source: SBS