Rethinking how we treat those suffering from dementia

Published 20 September 2019 at 3:02pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 3:07pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Ahead of World Alzheimer's Day on Saturday, 21 September, Australians are being urged to rethink how they treat those suffering from dementia. Experts say even unintentional acts of discrimination can stop people from getting help, and are concerned migrants and younger people with the disease are most at risk.
