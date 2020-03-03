Returning Australian details heartache of family separation during partner visa process

"Be prepared for whatever could happen. I was a permanent resident of Australia, so I was under the impression that the process for my family would be easy. It wasn't," Melburnian Albert Escramosa shares.





The path towards migration for the Escramosa family hasn't been easy. It involved months of separation and a waiting period that had no surety of ending.





Australia to Dubai to Australia

But before the painstaking process, there was the beginning of the family's story.





"After working for Macquarie Bank in Sydney in 2008, I got a better offer in Dubai so I moved there," Albert shares.





"That's where I met my wife, Anna Liza, through a common friend. At that time, she had been there for 12 years. I had been there for 5 years."





The couple met and fell in love in Dubai. Source: Albert Escramosa





Although Albert admits that his job in the Middle East was more lucrative than his previous career in Australia, he decided to file for an Australian Resident Return visa (RRV) because there was no pathway for citizenship for foreigners in Dubai.





"The benefit of being a citizen where you live outweighs anything else," he shares. "We were in Dubai when I activated my residency again. Even before we got married in Manila, I already had my RRV. When we went back to Dubai after the wedding, we decided to make moves to migrate to Australia. We didn't know she was two months pregnant then."





Albert and Anna Liza married in Manila. Source: Albert Escramosa





They had hoped that Anna Liza would be able to give birth in Australia so they didn't need to apply for a visa for the baby as well. However, the timeline they had in mind didn't come to fruition.





"We planned on going to Australia together once they got their visas. We filed on our own and the estimated processing time then was 10 months, but it kept on changing. It became 12 months, then 15, then 16. We sent three appeal letters to Home Affairs to help the process along, but nothing happened."





With no word from the Department of Home Affairs, the couple decided that Albert would go to Australia first.





The couple's baby was being cared for by Albert's parents in Manila, while Anna Liza worked in Dubai and Albert got settled in Australia. Source: Albert Escramosa





Separation

"I stayed in Dubai for four more months after my wife gave birth. I left for Manila with Aadi because, in Dubai, my wife was required to give two months' notice before she could quit. We were lucky we had a good support system - my parents took care of him. So, the three of us were in different countries - the baby was in Manila, my wife was in Dubai and I was in Australia."





Fortunately, when Albert got to Australia, he was only separated from his wife for three months and his baby for a month.





"One week after I brought Aadi to Manila, my family's visas came out," he shares, but confesses, "there was a time though before this that my wife and I would fight quite a bit. Even though we both decided I should head to Australia first, she felt like I wanted to abandon her."





Albert and Anna Liza pick up their baby in Manila. Source: Albert Escramosa





Fortunately, both Albert and Anna Liza were able to work through the difficulties.





"When I arrived in Manila, my wife was already there with our son. When I picked them up, she cried because she couldn't believe that the three of us were together again."





Lucky

Albert, Anna Liza, and Aadi are together again, now living in Melbourne.





Albert admits that the process was frustrating, but it would have been excruciating if they didn't have the required patience to endure it.





The Escramosa family now live in Australia. Source: Albert Escramosa





"It was challenging. The questions in the application were descriptive but also open to interpretation; so we would have back-and-forth emails with Home Affairs asking us for clarifications," he says.





"And the visa was expensive - around 7,000 AUD. Luckily, we were able to file before she gave birth so the baby was added to her application - we didn't need to pay extra for his visa."





While they had one challenge after the other, Albert shares that he still considers their family lucky.





"We were fortunate we were only separated for a few months. Some families get separated for much longer. We're still lucky."





