Returning OFWs upset over delays in release of swab test results
PhilHealth owes the Philippine Red Cross more than 930 million peso prompting Red Cross to stop providing swab tests to returning OFWs. Delays experienced. Source: Mohd Sarajan/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are dismayed over the delay in the release of swab test results which impacts the length of their hotel quarantine. Darwin Ramirez, an OFW, complains that he has been awaiting his swab test results for almost 6 days now. This, Ramirez says, has shortened the amount of time he can spend with his family given the limited vacation leave he has. Listen in.
