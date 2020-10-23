Returning OFWs upset over delays in release of swab test results

Philippine Red Cross,Philippine Congress, Philhealth debt, Covid Testing

PhilHealth owes the Philippine Red Cross more than 930 million peso prompting Red Cross to stop providing swab tests to returning OFWs. Delays experienced. Source: Mohd Sarajan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are dismayed over the delay in the release of swab test results which impacts the length of their hotel quarantine. Darwin Ramirez, an OFW, complains that he has been awaiting his swab test results for almost 6 days now. This, Ramirez says, has shortened the amount of time he can spend with his family given the limited vacation leave he has. Listen in.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW STATE ELECTION

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March