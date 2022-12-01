SBS Filipino

Reunion with parents this Christmas? Here’s how to process a Visitor Visa application

Melbourne-based Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag explained there are several types of visas that you can apply for parents however the fastest is the Visitor Visa if you are keen to spend Christmas with them in Australia. Credit: Pexels /Rodnae Productions

Published 1 December 2022 at 12:07pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag discussed the process of Visitor Visa application for parents.

Highlights
  • Melbourne-based Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag explained there are several types of visas that you can apply for parents however the fastest is the Visitor Visa if you are keen to spend Christmas with them in Australia.
  • Visitor Visa subclass visa 600 is for tourists, business visitors or to visit family for 3, 6 or 12 months as stated on the Department of Home Affairs website.
  • Ms Tanag also said that there are options in case you want to extend the visitor visa subject to approval.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM KAY REGISTERED MIGRATION AGENT EM TANAG:
Gusto makapiling ang magulang ngayong Pasko sa Australya? Alamin ang proseso ng Visitor visa application image

Gusto makapiling ang magulang ngayong Pasko sa Australya? Alamin ang proseso ng Visitor Visa application

01/12/202205:34
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the
Department of Home Affairs
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
