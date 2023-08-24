Philippine government revises departure guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad

MIAA Media affairs.jpg

File photo: Ninoy Aquino International Airport Credit: Manila International Airport Authority

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking has released updated guidelines regarding the documents that need to be presented at immigration counters in the Philippines following a series of complaints from travellers who reported missing their flights or being denied departure due to questioning by Bureau of Immigration officials.

Key Points
  • Starting from September 3rd, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking will implement the revised protocol for Filipinos traveling to other countries in order to combat the "serious threat of human trafficking."
  • There are four main documents required, including a passport valid for no less than six months from the departure date, a boarding pass, the appropriate visa if necessary, and a confirmed return ticket or roundtrip ticket.
  • The agency has also outlined various additional supporting documents required for tourists depending on factors such as having a sponsor or not, being married to a foreign national, and others.
  • If the traveler does not pass the primary inspection, they will undergo a secondary inspection lasting 15 minutes, but this will depend on the situation.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
REVISED GUIDELINES image

Revised guidelines para sa mga dokumentong kailangan ng mga Pinoy na bibyahe palabas ng Pilipinas, inilabas

SBS Filipino

24/08/202308:27
