Philippine government revises departure guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad

Key Points
- Starting from September 3rd, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking will implement the revised protocol for Filipinos traveling to other countries in order to combat the "serious threat of human trafficking."
- There are four main documents required, including a passport valid for no less than six months from the departure date, a boarding pass, the appropriate visa if necessary, and a confirmed return ticket or roundtrip ticket.
- The agency has also outlined various additional supporting documents required for tourists depending on factors such as having a sponsor or not, being married to a foreign national, and others.
- If the traveler does not pass the primary inspection, they will undergo a secondary inspection lasting 15 minutes, but this will depend on the situation.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Revised guidelines para sa mga dokumentong kailangan ng mga Pinoy na bibyahe palabas ng Pilipinas, inilabas
SBS Filipino
24/08/202308:27