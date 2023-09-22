Reviving Baybayin: A collective effort to preserve Filipino heritage

Key Points As Filipinos continue their journey towards cultural preservation, Baybayin stands as a symbol of resilience and cultural pride for Jade Cadelina and Mark Ong.

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2021, there were over fifty thousand people learning the Filipino language in schools and educational institutions in the country.

The Filipino Saturday School in Blacktown organised the Learn Tagalog and Baybayin Script program to introduce the script and language to Filipino Australians who want to explore their heritage.

Recognising the need to provide a space where second-generation Filipino-Australians could learn, reconnect, and embrace their cultural heritage, Jade Cadelina, an active community volunteer, established The Filipino Saturday School in 2016.





His mission is clear: to teach basic Tagalog, introduce non-Tagalog speakers to the language, and help Filipino Australians reconnect with their roots.





"The Saturday School started because more and more Filipinos were moving to Western Sydney, especially in the Blacktown area. We started in 2016 with the help of Blacktown City Library and members of the Filipino community," Jade shares.





The Filipino Saturday School, founded by Jade Cadelina in 2016, is actively working to introduce and preserve Philippine culture and language among Filipino-Australians.



Recently, he organised a class aimed at introducing the Filipino language and Baybayin Script, an ancient writing system to eager learners.





Baybayin, also known as Alibata (a term coined in the early 20th century), traces its roots deep into pre-colonial Philippines.



According to the Commission on the Filipino Language in the Philippines, Baybayin Script was the primary script used by various indigenous cultures across the archipelago, with 17 basic characters representing different syllables. It was a medium through which stories and knowledge were passed down from generation to generation.



Related Content Why Baybayin and Indigenous languages are still relevant to young Filipinos

Mark Vincent Ong, a language instructor with a Master's degree in Linguistics from the University of Sydney joined Jade on this cultural journey. His interest in the ancient Baybayin Script and his collaboration with The Filipino Saturday School has enriched the curriculum, introducing students to a significant aspect of Filipino heritage.





"I realized that we offered Tagalog classes, language classes, dance classes, and cooking classes, but no one was teaching Baybayin. It's an integral part of our culture, representing one of our ancient scripts. Not only that, it's fairly easy to learn. So, as part of my project, I created a Baybayin workbook and collaborated with the Filipino Saturday School Inc.," Mark explains.





A cultural legacy worth preserving





In the Philippines, the House of Representatives took action during the previous Congress to revive Baybayin and other Philippine indigenous and traditional writing systems. They initiated efforts to promote, protect, and preserve Baybayin as part of the country's cultural treasures. This legislative move aimed to give Baybayin the recognition it deserves in the national consciousness.





The Philippine Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) have also integrated Baybayin into their educational programs. This strategic inclusion allows students to engage with the script and learn about its historical and cultural significance.





LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Reviving Baybayin: A collective effort to preserve Filipino heritage SBS Filipino 22/09/2023 10:27 Play





For Jade, teaching the Filipino language and the revival of Baybayin goes beyond the mere act of writing; it symbolizes a reconnection with Filipino culture, a reclamation of identity, and a celebration of the nation's rich history.



