Key Points
- Filipino-Australian singer, Lilian de los Reyes, who is known for her Manila By Night shows, was fascinated by the music of the 1960's to 80's. She was captivated by the soulful sounds of artists like Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, and Diana Ross.
- After over four decades of performing covers of classic songs, Lilian would like to pay tribute to the amazing singers of the past in her upcoming concert, Three Times a Lady on March 12, 2023.
- Her goal is not only to entertain her audience but to introduce the younger generation to the music that inspired her.
Reviving the classic: Filipina entertainer Lilian de los Reyes is ready to bring back the good old days
SBS Filipino
04/03/202306:43