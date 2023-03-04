Reviving the classic: Filipina entertainer Lilian de los Reyes is ready to bring back the good old days

lilian.jpg

Lilian de los Reyes' 50th Anniversary in the entertainment industry. Photo by Lenzmen PhotoVideo

While some may forget about the classics, there are still those who strive to keep the music of the past alive like Filipina singer, Lilian de los Reyes.

Key Points
  • Filipino-Australian singer, Lilian de los Reyes, who is known for her Manila By Night shows, was fascinated by the music of the 1960's to 80's. She was captivated by the soulful sounds of artists like Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, and Diana Ross.
  • After over four decades of performing covers of classic songs, Lilian would like to pay tribute to the amazing singers of the past in her upcoming concert, Three Times a Lady on March 12, 2023.
  • Her goal is not only to entertain her audience but to introduce the younger generation to the music that inspired her.
Reviving the classic: Filipina entertainer Lilian de los Reyes is ready to bring back the good old days

04/03/202306:43
