Riders set off on a 500km bike ride to support grieving children

According to James Thomas, founder of Feel the magic foundation, grieving children who have experienced the death of someone they love can feel isolated and alone. Therefore, they require ongoing support in developing strategies to cope with the loss.





"The mission of Feel the Magic is to create environments where children who are experiencing grief can be inspired and empowered to succeed in spite of their loss."





They plan to send bereaved children to their Camp Magic program in 2021.





He says in the camp magic program, campers attend a transformational weekend-long program free of charge that combines fun, physical challenges with grief education and emotional support.





"Children need to grieve in a healthy way after the death of a parent and/or sibling and an early intervention program."





The ride kicks off in Cooma on the 3rd of December and will weave across the NSW Snowy Mountains for the next four days. On Sunday, 6th of December, the riders will make their final ride into the ACT Camp Magic closing ceremony where they will meet the kids they have been riding for.











