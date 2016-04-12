SBS Filipino

Rising Apartments could make Prices Drop in Some Cities

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_485927.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A rush of new apartments coming onto the market could put pressure on prices in some parts of Australia's biggest cities. Image: A block of residential apartments in Sydney (AAP)

Published 12 April 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It comes as Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show building approvals rose more than three per cent in February, driven by a nearly walong per cent rise in apartments.

 

Where the apartments are going up will be critical to prices.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January