Rising cases of dengue fever in South Cotabato

Koronadal City posted the most number of cases with 507, followed by Surallah with 342, Tantangan with 336, Banga with 291,Tupi with 260, Polomolok with 249, Norala with 239, Tampakan with 163, Tboli with 159, Sto. Niño with 141 and Lake Sebu with 79.
Dengue fever is often known to be spread by mosquito. Source: AAP
Published 10 July 2019 at 11:46am, updated 10 July 2019 at 11:53am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two municipalities in South Cotabato province are set to declare a state of calamity due to the rising cases of the deadly dengue fever.
Published 10 July 2019 at 11:46am, updated 10 July 2019 at 11:53am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share