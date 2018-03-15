Rissa McInnes: NSW Local Woman of the Year

Riverstone 2018 Local Woman of the Year is Rissa McInnes; it is an unexpected recognition for McInnes who thought of herself only as a figurehead, attributing the success of her community work to all her supporters and helpers along her journey.





Yet, the transparency, commitment and dedication of McInnes have inspired others in her community to be in one with her goals, maneuvering them towards meaningful charity works.





McInnes was recognized for her international charity projects which includes fundraising for victims of Typhoon Haiyan. Its proceeds was used for the restoration of three schools and procurement of classroom furniture in areas devastated by the typhoon.





"At the same time, we work in raising funds in organizing a number of 'feed the children' program and medical mission that benefit hundreds of malnourished children in the poorer parts of the Philippines," says McInnes to highlight her other charitable works together with the Lions club.





Locally, as a Lion, McInnes is involved with different projects which raise funds for disabled children and children cancer research (to name a few). She has also helped in the organization of the 'Michael Vassili Outstanding Young Achievers Award,' which recognizes disadvantaged children who are dedicated in advancing their potentials.





"I feel so proud! I feel like I've done something for our people. In my journey doing all these things, believe me, I've gone through a lot; there were lots of tears, there were a lot of people who tried to tear me down, I just cry but then after that it makes me strong because I've got a lot of people on my back," says McInnes to remind us that despite her achievements, she is also and only a human.





As the interview draws to a close, McInnes shares her thoughts on the importance of a woman's contribution in doing community work; for her, as men and women become more equal in the society, the endless possibilities and freedom a woman have in today's world are essential in her community service.





What are her other charitable works? Who nominated her for this recognition? Find out all about it in this interview!





(L) Kevin Connolly MP -Member for Riverstone and (R) Rissa McInnes Source: Riverstone electorate office









