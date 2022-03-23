SBS Filipino

Rizal, valued the significant role of women in society

jopen quintyero.jpg

'My Lolo (great grandfather) was ahead of his time, he always believed in equality; that women should be given equal opportunities to contribute to society. He made sure that he showed his mother how much important she was in his life. Without women, there wouldn't be brave men like him.' Josephine Quintero, Dr Jose Rizal's great grand niece Credit: SBS Filipino

Published 30 December 2022 at 8:29pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Dr Jose Rizal valued the role women played in our everyday lives. The KRI or Kababaihan Rizalista Incorporated was established by members of The Knights of Rizal to reflect how the national hero valued their contribution to society.

Highlights
  • During his lifetime, Dr Jose Rizal made sure that he acknowledged women's important role in society.
  • The KRI was established in 1951 in the Philippines
  • The founding members were the wives, family members and friends of The Knights of Rizal
'For Filipinos to unite and support one another, wherever they live in the world. To witness unity and the bayanihan spirit (mateship).' Josephine Quintero, Rizal's great grand niece on the lessons she learned from her (grandfather) Lolo Pepe.

jopen quintero rizal park.jpg
Josephine Quintero (middle) with Filipina community leaders and friends during the 126th commemoration of Rizal day, December 30, 2022 at the Rizal Park in Invermay, Ballarat, Victoria. Credit: Yvon Davis / Intercultural Ambassador Program City of Ballarat
