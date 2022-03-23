Rizal, valued the significant role of women in society

Highlights
- During his lifetime, Dr Jose Rizal made sure that he acknowledged women's important role in society.
- The KRI was established in 1951 in the Philippines
- The founding members were the wives, family members and friends of The Knights of Rizal
'For Filipinos to unite and support one another, wherever they live in the world. To witness unity and the bayanihan spirit (mateship).' Josephine Quintero, Rizal's great grand niece on the lessons she learned from her (grandfather) Lolo Pepe.
Josephine Quintero (middle) with Filipina community leaders and friends during the 126th commemoration of Rizal day, December 30, 2022 at the Rizal Park in Invermay, Ballarat, Victoria. Credit: Yvon Davis / Intercultural Ambassador Program City of Ballarat
LISTEN TO
Filipinos in Canberra celebrate Harmony Day
SBS Filipino
23/03/202210:09