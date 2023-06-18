Rizal's legacy 125 years after Philippine Independence

Key Points
- Dr Jose Rizal greatly valued women's role in society.
- He encouraged women to become active in matters outside of the home and study.
- Filipinas continue to play significant role in nation building.
Dr Jose Rizal's great grand niece, Josephine Quintero is grateful that Filipinos continue to value her grandfather's works.
Melbourne based Josephine Quintero is Dr Jose Rizal's great grand niece. She is a member of The KRI or Kababaihan Rizalista Incorporated. The group's founding members were the wives, family members, and friends of The Knights of Rizal. Credit: SBS Filipino
