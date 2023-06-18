Rizal's legacy 125 years after Philippine Independence

MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

'As we celebrate 125 years of Philippine Independence, I am grateful that Filipinos continue to value Dr. Jose Rizal's work and legacy. We continue to give importance to the role of women in our society and I can see that many of us have become more patriotic as we continue to do our work outside our motherland.' Josephine Quintero Credit: SBS Filipino

As Filipinos around the world celebrate 125 years of Philippine Independence, Dr. Jose Rizal's legacy is remembered.

Key Points
  • Dr Jose Rizal greatly valued women's role in society.
  • He encouraged women to become active in matters outside of the home and study.
  • Filipinas continue to play significant role in nation building.
Dr Jose Rizal's great grand niece, Josephine Quintero is grateful that Filipinos continue to value her grandfather's works.

MicrosoftTeams-image.png
Melbourne based Josephine Quintero is Dr Jose Rizal's great grand niece. She is a member of The KRI or Kababaihan Rizalista Incorporated. The group's founding members were the wives, family members, and friends of The Knights of Rizal. Credit: SBS Filipino
