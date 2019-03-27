Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere on stage in Sydney

Available in other languages

Mr Castro brings us backstage and tells us how he helped bring the true spirit of Noli Me Tangere to life, from shopping of Filipiniana costumes to the proper pronunciation of the characters names.





Mr Castro was a very young boy when he started his career on stage.





Left to right: Miguel Castro as Crisostomo Ibarra and Susana Downes as Maria Clara Source: David Hooley





In the staging of Noli me Tangere the musical, he first played as a member of townsfolk then moved on to more mature roles as Kapitan Tiyago.





He had always wanted to play the lead role of Crisostomo Ibarra.









