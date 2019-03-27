SBS Filipino

Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere on stage in Sydney

David Hooley

Published 27 March 2019
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Filipino and Australian actors will give life to Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere as it opens in Sydney this weekend with Filipino actor Miguel Castro as lead role of Crisostomo Ibarra.

Mr Castro brings us backstage and tells us how he helped bring the true spirit of
Noli Me Tangere
to life, from shopping of Filipiniana costumes to the proper pronunciation of the characters names.

Mr Castro was a very young boy when he started his career on stage.

David Hooley
Left to right: Miguel Castro as Crisostomo Ibarra and Susana Downes as Maria Clara Source: David Hooley


In the staging of Noli me Tangere the musical, he first played as a member of townsfolk then moved on to more mature roles as Kapitan Tiyago.

He had always wanted to play the lead role of Crisostomo Ibarra.



