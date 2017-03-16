Rock fishing deaths prompt call for mandatory life jackets

It comes amid concern about the level of beach safety education provided to people of non-English speaking backgrounds.
Published 16 March 2017 at 11:41am, updated 16 March 2017 at 7:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There is a renewed call for life jackets to become mandatory for rock fisherman following the death of two men in New South Wales. Image: Rock fishing in Sydney. (AAP)
Published 16 March 2017 at 11:41am, updated 16 March 2017 at 7:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share