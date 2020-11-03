SBS Filipino

Rock lobsters held up by customs in China

Fishermen from the West Australian rock lobster fishery retrieving baited pots

Fishermen from the West Australian rock lobster fishery retrieving baited pots Source: AAP

Published 3 November 2020 at 12:18pm, updated 4 November 2020 at 12:07pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Australian rock lobsters appear to be the latest product caught in an escalating trade argument between China and Australia.

Highlights
  • China appears to have lost its appetite for Australian rock lobsters.
  • Tonnes of live lobsters are now stuck at Chinese airports - waiting to be inspected by customs officials.
  • Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Channel Ten the Chinese authorities appear to be imposing unreasonable new rules.
"They are now imposing that 50 per cent of imported rock lobster from Australia must be inspected for heavy metals. We don't believe this is necessary, Australian rock lobster is the gold standard internationally," says Agriculture Minister David Littleproud. 



