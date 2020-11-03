Rock lobsters held up by customs in China

Highlights China appears to have lost its appetite for Australian rock lobsters.

Tonnes of live lobsters are now stuck at Chinese airports - waiting to be inspected by customs officials.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Channel Ten the Chinese authorities appear to be imposing unreasonable new rules.

"They are now imposing that 50 per cent of imported rock lobster from Australia must be inspected for heavy metals. We don't believe this is necessary, Australian rock lobster is the gold standard internationally," says Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.







