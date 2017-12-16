SBS Filipino

Rocky's love at first touch

SBS Filipino

Rocky Beads

Rocky Villegas-Antonio in the SBS studios in Sydney Source: SBS Filipino

Published 16 December 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 16 December 2017 at 4:59pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"It was really love at first touch!"

So says entrepreneur Rocky Villegas-Antonio of her first experience playing and molding polymer clay and eventually mixing it with beads.

It was eight years ago when the mother of two got hooked with designing with clay and put up her small business Rocky Beads and produces creative designs of all sorts of accessories and items.

Rocky Beads
Sample items by Rocky Beads (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


And while her items are great for gifts to families and friends this Christmas, she also gives us some entrepreneurial tips.

 

Watch Rocky on the video below on a demo she did on SBS Filipino:



