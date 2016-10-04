Rosetta ends mission with comet crash-landing

It's mission was to help answer one of the most fundamental questions in science - the origins of our solar system and how life was created.
Published 4 October 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 2:23pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Rosetta spacecraft has ended its 12 year journey into deep space, with a controlled crash landing on an icy comet -- 700 million kilometres away from Earth. Photo: Artist's impression of Rosetta and Philae at the comet. (ESA)
