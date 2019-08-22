SBS Filipino

Row continues over 'sock jock' comments

Radio broadcaster Alan Jones

Radio broadcaster Alan Jones

Published 22 August 2019 at 12:06pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 1:26pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Big-name brands are continuing to pull advertising from veteran broadcaster Alan Jones' radio program, following his comments about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. His remarks have been widely criticised as misogynistic, with one advertiser going as far linking them with violence against women.

