Row continues over 'sock jock' comments

Big-name brands are continuing to pull advertising from veteran broadcaster Alan Jones' radio program, following his comments about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. His remarks have been widely criticised as misogynistic, with one advertiser going as far linking them with violence against women.
