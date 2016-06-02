SBS Filipino

Rugby Union chases rival football codes on Reconciliation

Published 2 June 2016
Australian Rugby Union (ARU) boss Bill Pulver has admitted his code must do more to encourage Indigenous and Torres Straits Islanders to choose Rugby Union as a career path. Image: Former Wallaby Gary Ella (SBS)

The A-R-U has launched its 2nd Reconciliation Action Plan to coincide with Reconciliation week, and he says there's much work to be done to address the fact that the A-F-L and N-R-L are doing much better in this area.

