Rugby Union chases rival football codes on Reconciliation

The A-R-U has launched its 2nd Reconciliation Action Plan to coincide with Reconciliation week, and he says there's much work to be done to address the fact that the A-F-L and N-R-L are doing much better in this area.
Published 2 June 2016 at 5:26pm
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Rugby Union (ARU) boss Bill Pulver has admitted his code must do more to encourage Indigenous and Torres Straits Islanders to choose Rugby Union as a career path. Image: Former Wallaby Gary Ella (SBS)
Published 2 June 2016 at 5:26pm
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share