SBS Filipino

Running away from a violent home

SBS Filipino

homelessness

homelessness Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 4:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that one of the primary causes of homelessness among women and children is domestic violence? Mission Australia's Julie Jasspriza-Laus tells us more The month of May is domestic violence prevention month Image: homelessness (Getty Images)

Published 6 May 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 4:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

www.missionaustralia.com.au

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January